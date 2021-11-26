Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) PT Lowered to $32.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 128.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KURA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

KURA opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $933.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 16.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 36,351 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 48.3% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,460,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,080,000 after buying an additional 801,496 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 713.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 57,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $937,000.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

