NGL Energy Partners (NGL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE: NGL) in the last few weeks:

11/24/2021 – NGL Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/23/2021 – NGL Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – NGL Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/13/2021 – NGL Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – NGL Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

10/13/2021 – NGL Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. "

NYSE NGL opened at $2.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The firm has a market cap of $285.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.62. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $4.09.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 40,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $89,646.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 215,000 shares of company stock valued at $425,302 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 54.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,274,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 798,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 1,843.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 828,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 786,276 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 103.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 544,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $999,000. 35.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

