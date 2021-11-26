Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will post $44.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.10 million to $44.21 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $40.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year sales of $166.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.40 million to $166.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $182.29 million, with estimates ranging from $181.50 million to $183.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $41.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. ChannelAdvisor has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $780.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.