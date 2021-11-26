Brokerages Expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $184.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to report sales of $184.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $189.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.08 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions reported sales of $112.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full year sales of $667.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $662.63 million to $672.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $615.46 million, with estimates ranging from $591.06 million to $639.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANL. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

PANL stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

