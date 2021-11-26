State Street Corp Makes New $8.18 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 206,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,184,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 158,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,162,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,030,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 559,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,104,000 after buying an additional 86,440 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $41.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average is $40.11.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.