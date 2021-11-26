Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,972 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlanticus by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Atlanticus by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlanticus by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Atlanticus by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ATLC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $64.80 on Friday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.41. The firm has a market cap of $978.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 95.81% and a net margin of 22.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $319,718.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 49.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

