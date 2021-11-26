Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) by 473.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,651 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Virtuoso Acquisition were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,922,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,270,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $6,547,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,968,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,874,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VOSO stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

