Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $18.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $522.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

