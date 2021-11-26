Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,058 Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 26.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 1,755.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 100,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 95,387 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Rocky Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

RCKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Rocky Brands from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $276.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($1.10). Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

