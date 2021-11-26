Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Shares of FENC opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of -0.06. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 12.90, a current ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 618,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 29,678 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,951,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 53,899 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 32,251 shares during the period. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

