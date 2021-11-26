Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Noah worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Noah by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noah by 55,987.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 62,706 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Noah by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noah by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Noah by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Noah alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Noah in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.25 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noah presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $39.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.37. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $52.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average is $41.62.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.