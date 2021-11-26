Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35. Galecto has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $17.22.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Galecto will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLTO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Galecto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Galecto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $874,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Galecto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $547,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Galecto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Galecto by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares during the period. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

