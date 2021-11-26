Zacks Investment Research Lowers iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) to Hold

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iPower Inc. is an online retailers and suppliers of hydroponics equipment and accessories principally in the United States. The Company offers units from its in-house brands as well as other brands through its website, www.zenhydro.com and its online platform partners. iPower Inc. is based in DUARTE, Calif. “

NASDAQ:IPW opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. iPower has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that iPower will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,035,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,582,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

About iPower

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

