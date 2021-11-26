Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 484,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 321.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,652,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,672,000 after acquiring an additional 586,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,301 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,898,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 909,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 484.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,298,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 1,076,263 shares in the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of CTXR stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $251.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $4.56.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

