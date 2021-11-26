iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,220 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of iSun worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISUN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iSun by 50.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of iSun during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iSun by 108.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iSun during the second quarter worth about $1,288,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iSun by 134.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 137,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on iSun from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised iSun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:ISUN opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $79.56 million, a P/E ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 0.16. iSun, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $32.24.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. iSun had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that iSun, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

