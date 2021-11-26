Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOFT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hooker Furniture by 46.6% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,770,000 after purchasing an additional 218,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hooker Furniture by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hooker Furniture during the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Hooker Furniture by 186.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 188,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

Shares of HOFT stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05. Hooker Furniture Co. has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $42.90.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $162.52 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 13.62%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Hooker Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.