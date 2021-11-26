Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,170 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bank of South Carolina were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 5.2% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKSC opened at $20.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52. Bank of South Carolina Co. has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $25.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.74%.

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

