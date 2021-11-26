Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 174,915 Shares of Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) by 291.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,915 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Biotech Acquisition were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIOT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,686,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,418,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $941,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,936,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Biotech Acquisition alerts:

BIOT stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Biotech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.