Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Liquidity Services worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 26.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth $210,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.43 million, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

