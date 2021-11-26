SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,724 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 5,459.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $898.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.76. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

In other SpartanNash news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.