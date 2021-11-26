Randall J. Hogan Sells 58,286 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average is $32.78. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $38.37.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.
nVent Electric Company Profile
nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.
