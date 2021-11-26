Randall J. Hogan Sells 58,286 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average is $32.78. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $38.37.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

