Shardul Shah Sells 13,506 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $2,404,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DDOG opened at $180.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,288.05 and a beta of 1.05. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Datadog by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,262 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth $130,100,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 1,886.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,870 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth $161,196,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,553 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DDOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.55.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.