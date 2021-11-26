Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Major Shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest Sells 199,961 Shares

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $2,805,452.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of COCO opened at $15.17 on Friday. Vita Coco Company Inc has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $18.61.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

