Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 71,417 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,417 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $34.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.16. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVID has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

