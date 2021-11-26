Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Position Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Independence Contract Drilling were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 89,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 51,717.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 196,009 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICD opened at $3.24 on Friday. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.01). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 107.72%.

In other news, major shareholder William Monroe bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 444,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,163. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

