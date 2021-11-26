Northern Trust Corp Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 293,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.46% of Finance Of America Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOA. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000.

FOA opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

FOA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

