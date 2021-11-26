Wells Fargo & Company Lowers GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $25.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of GAP from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of GAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.47.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of GPS opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. GAP has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GAP will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 73.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 270.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in GAP by 444.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in GAP by 29.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in GAP during the third quarter worth about $94,000. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.