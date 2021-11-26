$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. EPAM Systems reported sales of $723.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

In other news, Director Robert E. Segert sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.11, for a total transaction of $495,506.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $11,000,847 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 26.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,112,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $620.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $632.97 and its 200-day moving average is $575.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 86.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $311.82 and a twelve month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

