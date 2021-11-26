$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Equities analysts expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. EPAM Systems reported sales of $723.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

In other news, Director Robert E. Segert sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.11, for a total transaction of $495,506.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $11,000,847 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 26.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,112,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $620.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $632.97 and its 200-day moving average is $575.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 86.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $311.82 and a twelve month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.