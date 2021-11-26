Analysts Anticipate New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $218.46 Million

Analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to announce $218.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $232.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $211.00 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $113.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $843.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $712.93 million to $909.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $862.75 million, with estimates ranging from $804.90 million to $899.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New Residential Investment.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

NRZ stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.86. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Applied Capital LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 385,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. 48.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.