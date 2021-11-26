First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Advantage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE:FA opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $24.73.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that First Advantage will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $656,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $645,237.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,075 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,687,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in First Advantage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,777,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,857,000 after purchasing an additional 27,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Advantage by 359.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,735,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,722,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,821,000 after acquiring an additional 109,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

