General Electric (NYSE:GE) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $100.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GE. Wolfe Research increased their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.18.

GE stock opened at $102.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $112.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 12-month low of $79.68 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.75.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

