EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Upgraded at VTB Capital

VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $750.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EPAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $645.11.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $620.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $311.82 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $632.97 and its 200 day moving average is $575.68.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Segert sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.11, for a total transaction of $495,506.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $11,000,847. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

