EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Upgraded at VTB Capital

VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $750.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EPAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $645.11.
Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $620.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $311.82 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $632.97 and its 200 day moving average is $575.68.
In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Segert sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.11, for a total transaction of $495,506.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $11,000,847. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
EPAM Systems Company Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
