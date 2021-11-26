NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 548,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,724 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in NextDecade by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NextDecade in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in NextDecade by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NEXT opened at $3.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. NextDecade Co. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $453.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.23.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that NextDecade Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NextDecade Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

