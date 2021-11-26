Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 548,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,724 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter worth $43,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 37.5% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 49.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEXT opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $453.22 million, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. NextDecade Co. has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $6.13.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextDecade Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

