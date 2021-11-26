Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,110 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,228 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cutera were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 629.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Cutera by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Cutera stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $719.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.73 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average is $45.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $60.35.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

