Credit Suisse AG Sells 26,209 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,209 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 471,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 13.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 400,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 48,652 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

NYSE:HCC opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.51%.

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at $486,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

