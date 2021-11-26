Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,110 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,228 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cutera were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Cutera by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cutera by 629.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Cutera by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

CUTR opened at $40.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $719.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.73 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.15. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

