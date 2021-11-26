Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Position Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 4,532.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 838,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Rekor Systems were worth $8,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Rekor Systems by 30.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 18,661 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the second quarter worth about $686,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Rekor Systems by 510.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 77,352 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the second quarter worth about $272,000. 48.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $1,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn S. Goord bought 10,000 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $70,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $617,930 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REKR opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $25.38.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

REKR has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

