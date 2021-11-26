Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $9.46.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $234,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 3,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $27,881.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,475,645 shares of company stock valued at $68,796,709. 6.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

