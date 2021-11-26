Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 74,200 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 87.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWI. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 6,900.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the second quarter worth $363,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $34.53.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

