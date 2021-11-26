CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CynergisTek were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CynergisTek in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CynergisTek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CynergisTek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CynergisTek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Lawrence Sr Flood, Sr. acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTEK opened at $1.48 on Friday. CynergisTek, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $17.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.22.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%.

CynergisTek Profile

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

