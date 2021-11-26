Northern Trust Corp Buys 64,867 Shares of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) by 377.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.59% of FTS International worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTS International by 24,689.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 479,460 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in FTS International in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,440,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in FTS International by 352.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 106,499 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FTS International by 619,818.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 99,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FTS International by 103.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 71,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Get FTS International alerts:

NYSE FTSI opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. FTS International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter. FTS International had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 21.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FTS International, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.