Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 50,234 Shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,234 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Geospace Technologies worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Geospace Technologies by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 259,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 159,049 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Geospace Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 318,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in Geospace Technologies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 451,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 38,817 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Geospace Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Geospace Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.95. Geospace Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 14.82%.

Geospace Technologies Profile

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.