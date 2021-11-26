SEGRO’s (SGRO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

SEGRO (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,385 ($18.10) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SGRO. Barclays lifted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,266.33 ($16.54).

SGRO stock opened at GBX 1,389.50 ($18.15) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 869.80 ($11.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,415.50 ($18.49). The stock has a market cap of £16.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,282.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,190.52.

In related news, insider Linda Yueh acquired 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($16.59) per share, with a total value of £59,893.20 ($78,250.85).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

