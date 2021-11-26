STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

NYSE STAG opened at $43.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,824 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,446,000 after buying an additional 1,929,488 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,070,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,264,000 after buying an additional 1,422,224 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,193,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.