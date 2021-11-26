Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Trifast (LON:TRI)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday.

TRI opened at GBX 140 ($1.83) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £190.46 million and a PE ratio of 33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 139.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.65. Trifast has a 52 week low of GBX 121.45 ($1.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 170 ($2.22).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

About Trifast

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

