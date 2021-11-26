Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 174.14 ($2.28).

LON SRP opened at GBX 132.80 ($1.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.73. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 112.30 ($1.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 132.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 136.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

