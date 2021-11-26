Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 52.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 100.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 54.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of RRBI opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.95. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Red River Bancshares Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

