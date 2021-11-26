Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,215 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.07% of SmileDirectClub worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

SDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.21.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

