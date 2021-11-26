Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 39,443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 842.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 71,308 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 181,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 30,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 62,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $661,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Edward J. Schutter purchased 2,560 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $88.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 27.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.